Moyale, Blue Eagles in goalless draw

Moyale Barracks and Blue Eagles on Saturday played out a goalless draw in a Super League game that took place at Mzuzu Stadium.

Speaking after the match, Moyale Coach Collins Nkuna blamed his side for playing high balls.

“We didn’t play well today as my boys failed to put the ball down, but everything will be better as we are going to talk to them during our Tuesday training,” said Nkuna.

Technical director for Blue Eagles Christopher Sibande said his side missed some players.

“We cannot blame anyone, we failed to score that’s all,” he said.

Commenting on Sunday’s game against Mzuni, Sibande said it’s another different game as his side will make sure to win.

Following the draw, Moyale are still on position 9 with 28 points from 21 games, while Blue Eagles are third with 40 points from 22 games.

Blue Eagles will play Mzuni FC on Sunday at Mzuzu stadium to wind up their Mzuzu tour.