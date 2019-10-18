Mutharika to launch Mulanje Water Project

President Peter Mutharika will today commission the Mulanje-Likhubula to Blantyre Water Project.

According to Secretary to the Government Lloyd Muhara, the commissioning of the K17 billion project will take place at Nguludi in Chiradzulu from 1PM.

After the launch, Mutharika will hold a development rally at Makuwa Community Secondary School in Chiradzulu.

The project which started in December, 2017 was aimed at enabling Blantyre Water Board to tap water from Mulanje Mountain to Blantyre.

It included construction of an intake dam at Chambe basin as well as construction of a treatment plant.

The water supply system is expected to supply 200 million cubic liters of water per day to reach 300, 000 residents in the commercial city.

Areas set to benefit from the system include Malawi University of Science and Technology in Thyolo, Bangwe Township, Mpingwe, BCA and part of Chigumula and other areas around Limbe.