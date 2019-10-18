Man jailed for rape in Kasungu

A court in Kasungu has sentenced a man aged 19 to 10 years in jail for raping a 16-year-old girl.

The convict Chifundo Chirwa committed the offence on June 27, 2019 around the area of Mvungwe River.

Speaking to Malawi24, Kasungu police station spokesperson Harry Namwaza said state prosecutor Sub-Inspector Agness Thindwa told the court that on the day in question the victim was coming from school and upon reaching the area around Mvungwe River, Chifundo Chirwa appeared from a nearby bush.

Chirwa dragged the girl into the bush where he raped her.

“In court, Chifundo Chirwa pleaded not guilty to the charge of rape but the state paraded three witnesses who managed to prove the case against him beyond any reasonable doubt after which the court found him guilty,” said Namwaza.

The state prosecutor then prayed for a stiff sentence to be meted on Chirwa as a warning to other would be offenders.

Thindwa was quick to mention that Chirwa committed a serious offence and looking also at the circumstance he committed the offence it really manifested how dangerous his behaviour is to the society.

Kasungu First Grade Magistrate Damiano Banda concurred with the state on call for a stiff sentence to be meted on Chirwa saying such kind of violent and immoral behaviour cannot be treated with leniency if the country is to have moral sanity.

Banda then slapped Chirwa with a 10 year prison sentence.