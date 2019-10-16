Residents destroy fishing boats over fisherman’s death

Angry villagers in Mangochi have destroyed fishing boats and other items worth over K9 million after a fisherman drowned on Lake Malawi.

The incident occurred on Sunday at Mtola fishing beach, Traditional Authority Lulanga in the district.

Police have identified the victim as Mabvuto Phiri aged 20 who hailed from Mgolodzera Village, Traditional Authority Nkumbira in Nkhata Bay.

According to Mangochi Police report, on Friday ten people went on Lake Malawi through Mtola fishing beach to fish.

Whilst on the lake, they slept as they felt bad luck. They slept in the same boat and in the midst of their slumber, Phiri slipped into the waters.

“Efforts were made to rescue the victim by throwing a rope into the waters so that the victim should grab the rope but failed because his hands were inserted inside his shirt as he was feeling cold hence. Immediately he drowned,” police said.

Some residents, however, believed that the incident was caused magically by the owners of the boats.

They destroyed and burned a horsepower engine valued at K2,200,000, two Fishing nets valued at K1,700,000 and four Fishing boats valued at K5,200,000.

Meanwhile, no arrest has been made but search is underway to recover the drowned person and establish the real cause of his death.