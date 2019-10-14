Fortress manifests creativity in new gospel video

Malawi gospel music may have less impact on the global scene but that should not be mistaken for zero effort on part of the musicians as local duet Fortress has ministered differently in their latest video.

In the visuals for their song Holy Ghost Fire, the two sisters have taken a different path. They are marketing Malawi while singing about God.

The video which will comes out through different TV platforms, was creatively shot in Salma. It meets international standards that will undeniably make it a force to be reckoned with on the global market.

“In the video we are ministering to the people while giving the world a taste of Africa, Malawi at large,” said Thabi who is part of the duo.

She added that the Malawi which is being marketed in their video is different from the one people are used to seeing on different media outlets.

The video was directed by Sukez and Chisomo, while the audio part for the song was a work of DJ Sley.

Thabi and Tamanda Kamwangala, the two sisters who make up the group, wishes to reach out to a global audience in a creative way that will attract traffic to their work. They are following in the footsteps of other advanced nations in preaching the gospel.

Their previous videos also shows the beautiful scenery Malawi has to offer besides ministering. This is contrary to the path taken by most Malawian gospel musicians who still subscribe to the old fashion of video shooting, modelled on South African gospel.