Farmers World holds tchove-tchove race in Mzimba

Farmers World on Sunday organized a cycling competition involving 50 cyclists in Mzimba.

Mzimba resident, Martin Zimba, emerged winner of the 20km tchove-tchove race.

Farmers World Assistant Operations Manager Winfrey Lungu said they have been holding similar competitions in other districts over the past few weeks.

“We started with Rumphi, on Saturday we were in Mzuzu at Luwinga and today we are finalizing at Mzimba so yes we are happy indeed, all in all cycling is part of sports,” said Lungu.

The winner Zimba said he was happy to win the race and he thanked Farmers world for coming up with the competition.

“I started preparing for this some weeks ago and today my hard work spirit gives me joy,” said Zimba.

Zimba received a brand new bicycle and K50,000 while second placed Cannan Lungu went away with a bicycle and K30,000.

Other competitors went away with items such as Bags of Fertilizer, Bags of Salt, Bags of White flour and bags of Cement.