Viphya Lions Club clean up Mzuzu

Viphya Lions Club on Saturday conducted a cleaning exercise in Mzuzu.

The group cleaned up the road and surrounding areas starting from Malawi Post Corporation (MPC) head office to Mzuzu bus depot.

According to the President of the club, Lion Malopa Gondwe, they plan to be cleaning the city every month.

“So we are engaging the corporate world, the partners who we usually work with and the residents of Mzuzu that they should come out to support the clean up campaign,” said Lion Gondwe.

In his remarks, Mayor of Mzuzu City Brian Nyasulu said the city will be clean and green when such exercises are conducted frequently.

“Let me thank Viphya Lions Club for coming up with this initiative. This is important because we need to start cleaning our city to make it clean and green and we feel this is a better season to start the cleaning campaign.

“We are asking surrounding community to start cleaning in order to prevent cholera and other diseases,” said Nyasulu.

He added that the city council plans to relocate illegal vendors to places where the council prepared for them.

In a separate interview, Mzuzu resident Masawuko Sichinga said shortage of bins is the major problem in the city since people throw rubbish in drains.

“If you can go round the town you will notice that there is shortage of rubbish bins that’s why our city remains dirty,” Sichinga said.

Sichinga hailed Viphya Lions Club for the good gesture by starting cleaning the city campaign.