Govt cannot plot evil against citizens – Botomani

The Malawi Government has rejected claims that it is behind the attack on rights activist Timothy Mtambo’s life saying it cannot plot evil against its citizens.

Minister of Information Mark Botomani said this following claims by the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) that the ruling Democratic Progressive Party was involved in the attack against Mtambo.

“It’s very unfortunate that HRDC is alleging that government is behind the attempted assassination, there is no grain of truth in what they are alleging, government cannot plot evil against any citizen of the country,” Botomani said.

He also condemned the attempted assassination of the rights activist saying government will do everything possible to protect human rights activists in the country.

On Friday night, thugs fired six bullets at Mtambo’s vehicle at Mtandire in Lilongwe.

Mtambo who is chairperson of the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) was approaching the Mtandire Bridge just after 10 p.m when another vehicle that was following him drew level and one of the car’s occupants started shooting.

Mtambo said yesterday that he survived by God’s grace. He also demanded the police to investigate the matter and arrest the suspect.

In August, Mtambo’s house was also petrol-bombed. Police are yet arrest suspects over the attack.

Mtambo has been leading post-election protests demanding the removal of Malawi Electoral Commission Chairperson Jane Ansah over her management of the May 21 elections.