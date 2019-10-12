Nankhumwa disappointed over failure to confirm Police IG

Leader of the House in Parliament Kondwani Nankhumwa has expressed disappointment over failure by the House to confirm Duncan Mwapasa as Inspector General of the Malawi Police.

Speaking after 48th session of Parliament ended on Friday, Nankhumwa said opposition Members of Parliament frustrated the move in the House by obtaining an injunction.

The court order restrained the Speaker of the National Assembly Catherine Hara from making a ruling on whether the House should confirm Mwapasa while another Inspector General is on leave pending retirement.

Speaking to reporters, Nankhumwa expressed disappointment with the way business has gone in the House saying it has set a bad precedence for future proceedings.

He said what Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has done was a deliberate plan to frustrate the business mostly Mwapasa’s confirmation.

But interim Leader of Opposition Robin Lowe defended his side saying the appointment of Mwapasa is illegal because the office of the IG position is not yet vacant.

During the sitting, the House passed K1.7 trillion 2019/20 national budget and approved several government loans.