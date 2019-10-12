Mtambo escapes shooting attack

Rights activist Timothy Mtambo escaped unhurt after thugs shot at his vehicle on Friday night at Mtandire in Lilongwe.

Mtambo who is chairperson of the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) was driving the vehicle at the time of the incident but he managed to turn it around and drive the bullet riddled vehicle away.

According to Mtambo’s friend Onjezani Kenani, Mtambo was approaching the Mtandire Bridge just after 10 p.m when a vehicle that was following him drew level.

“One of the car’s occupants started shooting. One bullet hit Mtambo’s front tyre, the other hit the lower side of the door. About six bullets were shot overall, then the car sped past and was gone,” Kenani said.

He added that the activist managed to escape unhurt.

“He controlled the car, turned and returned the way he had come,” said Kenani.

Mtambo has been leading post-election protests demanding the removal of Malawi Electoral Commission Chairperson Jane Ansah.

Yesterday, the government accused Mtambo’s HRDC of plotting to cause chaos in the country by setting markets on fire.