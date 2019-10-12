Govt tells MCP to appoint permanent leader of opposition

The Government has advised Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to appoint a permanent Leader of Opposition as one way of respecting the rules of the National Assembly.

Speaking in an interview at the end of the 48th session of Parliament on Friday, Leader of the House Kondwani Nankhumwa said the law of the House does not allow to have an interim leader for a long time.

Nankhumwa also asked the House to respect the Speaker of Parliament in order to raise a higher status of the Speaker and also to avoid politicizing important issues in the House.

The Malawi Congress Party is the opposition party with the highest number of MPs in the House.

The party chose legislator Lobin Lowe as interim a Leader of Opposition since MCP president Lazarus Chakwera is challenging the results of the May 21 presidential elections in which he came second.

Chakwera who is also a legislator was Leader of Opposition from 2014 to February, 2019.

During the interview on Friday, Nankhumwa also called upon members of the House to think about the welfare of former Member of Parliament saying some of the ex-MPs cannot afford to support themselves.

He added that former MPs contributed a lot to social, political and economic development of the country therefore it is very important to support them.