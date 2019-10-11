Raiply increases National Volleyball sponsorship

Raiply Malawi has increased sponsorship for the National Volleyball tournament from K4.4 million to K5 million.

The Volleyball Association of Malawi (VAM) revealed this at a press briefing in Mzuzu this week.

According to Vice president of VAM James Kaunda, this is another milestone as the country is also preparing to host Zone six tournament in December.

“This tournament brings a lot of excitement, first the money has been increased and team prizes have also been increased as both men and women categories will receive equal prizes.

“The tournament will also help the country to get prepared for the Zone six tournament that we are hosting in December, and the teams will be identified through this Raiply National tournament,” said Kaunda.

Regional Sports Officer for the North Georgina Msowoya thanked Raiply for the sponsorship.

“Let me use this opportunity to ask everyone to help Raiply protect the Chikangawa forest. If we do, Raiply will continue sponsoring Volleyball in the country,” said Msowoya.

This year’s Raiply National Volleyball tournament will be held from 25 to 27 of October at Katoto Secondary School Sports Court in Mzuzu.

The winner in both men and women categories will receive K750,000. Second placed sides will get K300,000 each, while K200,000 and K100,000 will go to teams in third and fourth positions respectively.

This is the 8th year since Raiply started sponsoring the National Volleyball tournament in the country.

Moyale Barracks are the defending champions of the trophy.