MCP pays tribute to murdered police officer

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has paid tribute to Usumani Imedi, the Police officer who was killed by a mob in Lilongwe saying he died for his country’s liberty and peace.

In a statement on Thursday, the party condoled Imedi’s family as well as those who knew him in the police service and beyond.

“We pray that the Almighty God himself will console your broken heart and assuage the pain of your loss, replacing it with a sacred awareness of the debt of gratitude we as a nation owe to Supt. Imedi for having laid down his life for his country’s liberty and peace,” the party said in the statement signed by its spokesperson Maurice Munthali.

The opposition party added that it is appalled by the tragic death of Imedi.

The police officer was stoned to death by a mob that engaged in running battles with the police at Nsundwe Trading Centre on Tuesday.

“MCP feel grieved and condemn the violence and the loss of life it has led to,” said Munthali in the statement.

The party has since called on the police to conduct credible and transparent investigations into the killing of the police officer and bring to book the perpetrators.