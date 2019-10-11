HRDC, opposition want to recruit thugs to create chaos in Malawi – Govt  

The Malawi government has accused the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) and opposition parties of planning to cause chaos across the country.

In a communique signed by the man at the helm of the ministry through its Ministry of Information, Civic Education and Communications Technology in question, Mark Botomani, the main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and United Transformation Movement (UTM) are planning to recruit thugs and burn markets across the country every week.

The statement reveals, the aforesaid opposition political organisations made the agreement to embark on the dark mission on Tuesday.

The report further bring to light that one of those who have been trusted with the job, left Lilongwe for Blantyre this morning to execute the plan.

Meanwhile, Lilongwe has issued a warning to MCP, UTM and HRDC. The government says it was legally elected hence any efforts to topple it are as good as an act of treason.

“Government would like to warn the HRDC, MCP and UTM to stop their machinations of trying to usurp the Constitutional Order and to topple a legally constituted Government as doing so borders on treason,” partially reads the communique

“Malawi should not be destroyed because of selfish individuals who will not stop at anything to fulfill their political agenda which has nothing to do with the interests of the people.”

The government has been accusing the HRDC and the opposition parties of trying to dethrone President Peter Mutharika.