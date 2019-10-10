Parliament passes 2019/20 budget

Parliament has today approved the K1.7 trillion 2019/20 national budget.

Members of Parliament (MPs) have approved the budget after a critical scrutiny of the votes.

Speaking after the approval, Minister of Finance, Economic Planning and Development Joseph Mwanamvekha expressed gratitude over the positive comments on the budget from the opposition side.

Mwanamvekha pledged to ensure that the issue of over-expenditure is dealt with and that there is efficient use of funds by ministries.

During deliberations, votes on Natural Resources Energy and Mining as well as construction of stadiums for Nyasa Big Bullets and Be Forward Wanderers were some of the votes that attracted attention.

Leader of United Democratic Front (UDF) in Parliament Lilian Patel urged government to stop foreign companies from stealing the country’s resources in the name of getting samples.

Patel told the August house on Thursday that it has been a tradition for the foreign investors to take samples out of the country without Malawians benefiting.

Patel then called upon government to come up with measures to combat the malpractice.

The vote for the Bullets and Nomads stadiums was passed on Tuesday despite opposition from various quarters who argued that the K1.6 billion funds for the stadiums could be used for other issues.

With the budget passed, the 48th session of the parliament will end tomorrow.