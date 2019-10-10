Mwase names final squad for Lesotho matches

Flames mentor Meke Mwase has named the final 22-man squad for the back to back friendly matches against Lesotho over the weekend.

Mwase had assembled a 27 locally based squad to prepare for the clash, with the foreign based players excluded as they were going to meet the squad in South Africa to connect to Maseru.

The only new face in the squad is Felix Zulu who is back after missing out on several matches.

The former TN Stars coach has also included Nyasa Big Bullets midfielder Mike Mkwate and Silver Strikers defender Trevor Kalema to his squad.

However, Mwase will be without Patrick Phiri and Peter Banda who were both ruled out of the game due to minor injuries.

The team leaves on Thursday for Maseru and will play Lesotho on Friday and Sunday at Sesotho Stadium.

According to Mwase, the Flames will feature two different line ups during the two games.

The Flames will travel in two groups with the first one comprising of seven players flying out of Blantyre to Johannesburg where they will be joined by the foreign based players before connecting to Maseru.

The rest of the squad will fly from Blantyre to Lilongwe then connect to Johannesburg. From there they will fly to Bloemfontein before taking a bus to Maseru.

The following is the full squad:

Goalkeepers

Ernest Kakhobwe, Brighton Munthali

Defenders

Precious Sambani, Stanley Sanudi, Peter Cholopi, Charles Petro, Gomezgani Chirwa, Trevor Kalema and Chembezi Denis.

Midfielders

Chimango Kaira, Felix Zulu, Chimwemwe Idana, Micium Mhone, , Mike Mkwate,Yamikani Chester, Chikoti Chirwa, Gerald Phiri and John Banda ( Captain)

Strikers

Gabadinho Mhango, Richard Mbulu, Robin Ngalande and Hassan Kajoke