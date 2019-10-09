Rights group blames party leaders for police officer’s murder

The Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC) has condemned the killing of a Police officer during clashes between civilians and the law enforcers at Nsundwe in Lilongwe on Tuesday and has blamed political party leaders for not advocating for peace amongst supporters.

The fracas at Nsundwe ensued as communities were angry with President Peter Mutharika’s decision to hold a political rally at Kamuzu Institute of Sports in the city.

National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera confirmed that police were in battle with the community who later blocked the Mchinji-Lilongwe road and police had to chase the rioters to nearby villages while firing teargas canisters but they fought back with stones.

During the fracas, a police officer was heavily injured and he later died.

The incident has irked one of Malawi’s human rights advocating bodies, Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC).

HRCC chairperson Robert Mkwezalamba has described the death as very disheartening and disturbing saying it could have been avoided had it been that party leaders preached love and peace after the May 21 polls.

“It is very disheartening and something that would have been avoided. We condemn the incident in the strongest terms because the right to life is guaranteed in our national instrument particularly the constitution,” said Mkwezalamba.

Mkwezalamba has further faulted politicians for fueling hatred amongst party supporters since election results on May 21st.

He has since appealed to the law enforcers to bring to book those behind the killing of the police officer.

Meanwhile, police reports indicate that over twelve community members have been nabbed in connection to the Nsundwe fracas and the death of the police.