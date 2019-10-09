HRDC condemns brutal killing of police officer

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has condemned the murder of a police officer by a mob at Nsundwe in Lilongwe on Tuesday.

Speaking at a press briefing in Lilongwe today, National Chairperson for HRDC Timothy Mtambo said as a coalition they have always condemned any form of violence since they believe the political situation in the country can be resolved in a peaceful manner.

“When we saw our police officer yesterday lying in cold blood, we felt pain and we continue to ask why killing each other?

“As a coalition we hate and don’t like violence, we are called to protect the lives of everyone,” Mtambo said.

He then claimed that President Peter Mutharika has never condemned the violent acts that have been happening since the elections.

“All he knows is to claim over his victory that he won May 21 elections,” said Mtambo.

He added that Malawi needs a good leader who encourages people to come together.

The HRDC chairperson asked Mutharika to choose a taskforce of religious, traditional leaders, international partners to discuss how they can resolve the ongoing violence so that peace should prevail.

Mtambo also urged the police to arrest people who were involved in the brutal killing of the police officer.

He added that police should also arrest people who attacked HRDC member Billy Mayaya, officers who fired teargas at Queens Elizabeth Central Hospital and people who killed Anti-Corruption Bureau worker Issa Njaunju.