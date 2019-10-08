Mob kills Malawi police officer in Lilongwe

A mob in Lilongwe has killed a Malawi Police officer after law enforcers attempted to stop the group from blocking the Mchinji-Lilongwe road.

National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera has confirmed the death of the officer who was taken to Kamuzu Central Hospital earlier today.

The police officer who has not been identified was severely injured this morning at Mpingu and Msundwe Trading Centers in Lilongwe during clashes between violent protesters and the police.

The locals are angry over President Peter Mutharika’s plans to hold a rally in Lilongwe.

On Tuesday, morning, they blocked the Mchinji-Lilongwe road to stop ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters from traveling to Kawale Township, the venue of Mutharika’s rally.

Police fired teargas to disperse the mob but the angry group pelted stones at the police officers.