Airtel donates portable dialysis, emergency defibrillator machines to KCH

Airtel Malawi on Monday donated portable dialysis and emergency defibrillator machines worth K26 million to Kamuzu Central Hospital.

The handover ceremony took place at the hospital’s surgical conference room where Ministry of Health and Population Jappie Mhango was the guest of honor.

Speaking with reporters, Mhango thanked the mobile service provider for the timely donation saying the hospital has only eight machines which are not adequate.

Mhango added that the country needs quality health services considering that only healthy people can contribute to the development of the country.

“We are calling on health personnel to civic educate people the importance of following health tips considering that some of the non-communicable diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes and cancer can somehow be prevented by avoiding certain foods and also by doing physical exercises,” he explained

In his remarks, Airtel Malawi Company Managing Director Charles Kamoto said the Malawi health sector, particularly Kamuzu Central Hospital as the largest hospital serving the Central Region, continues to treat a high number of patients.

He added that the company decided to support the institution using Airtel Money interest Fund from the mobile money business to uplift communities in need under “Touching Lives ‘Corporate Social Responsibility Program.

Kamoto then said Airtel will explore additional ways to support the education and health sectors in order to alleviate some of the prevalent healthcare and education sector challenges.