MEC Commissioner sensitises chiefs on by-election

By Erah Pinifolo

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has intensified voter civic education ahead of the by-election polls for Matenje ward in Kasungu North West Constituency.

The commission conducted a meeting aimed at sensitizing chiefs on the importance of voter registration ahead of the exercise which is expected to happen on 10 and 11 October.

Speaking at a voter civic education meeting in Kasungu on Friday, MEC Commissioner Bishop Mary Nkosi called upon chiefs in the ward to encourage their subjects to go en masse to register and verify their names when the exercise commences.

Commissioner Nkosi also urged the chiefs to be non-partisan when discharging their duties.

She observed that chiefs play a crucial role in elections hence the need to sensitize them ahead of exercise.

Matenje Ward is expected to choose another councilor after the death of Mr Alick Kambanzithe Banda of MCP who won the seat.