Posting pictures, videos of children is child abuse – Gender Minister

Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare Mary Thom Navicha has warned people in the country against posting pictures and videos of children being abused on social media.

Navicha said this at press briefing in Lilongwe on Friday.

She said the practice of posting videos and pictures of abused children on social media is regrettable and is a violation of children’s rights.

“Posting of children’s images on social media without protecting their image is against the law because children cannot defend themselves,” she said.

Recently, a picture of a 14 year old girl who gave birth in Machinga was shared widely on social media.

A video clip of a four-year-old boy who was filmed drinking illicit liquor (kachasu) in the presence of his mother and friends at Chirimba in Blantyre was also shared.

“The recent pictures of children that were circulating on the social media particularly on WhatsApp and Facebook are unacceptable,” said Navicha.

Both the picture and the video prompted authorities to take action.

In the case of the boy, Deputy Minister of Gender, Children, Disability and Social Welfare Grace Kwelepeta Friday visited the home of the boy while the police arrested the mother and her friends.

Following the arrest of the mother and her friends, the victim is staying with his grandmother who assumed responsibility of the child.