Man uses mobile banking to steal items worth K1.3m

A 23-year-old man has been arrested in Blantyre for using mobile banking to dupe Blockbuster Mega Store of propert worth MK1.3 million.

According to police, On September 30, 2019 the suspect, Precious Chilanga, visited the store at Ginnery Corner posing as a potential buyer and requested for a 49″ Premix plasma television screen, an HP Laptop computer, adapter and other portable items.

He asked for the company’s bank account saying he would pay for the items through his New Building Society (NBS) mobile money banking account.

Using his phone and in the presence of the owner, Siva Nagireddy, the suspect did a mobile money transfer and the transfer of the total value (MK1,375,500) of the items was made.

The following day a worker from the shop went to the bank and realised that the transfer of funds had not been successful and that the suspect had used a fake bank account to transact.

A follow up with the suspect was made as some workers in the shop had recognized him.

Police were later informed and a search conducted at the suspect’s house in Zingwangwa led to recovery of the Premix plasma TV and laptop computer.

Meanwhile, the suspect is still on the run and the police are appealing for any information which may lead to his arrest.

The suspect Precious Chilanga hails from Kalupsa village, traditional authority Ngozi in Neno and will be charged with obtaining items by false pretence once arrested.

The law enforcers have since advised Malawians of the need to exercise caution when transacting with people through mobile money banking transfers.