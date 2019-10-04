Tikonzereni Mkamwamo: Chiwamba in oral health campaign

Malawian poet, Robert Chiwamba, will release Tikonzereni Mkamwamo this month as part an oral health campaign aimed at sensitising people to clean their teeth.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi24, Chiwamba said the campaign has been sponsored by Teeth Savers International and will run from 2nd October to 10th October, 2019.

“This is a campaign being done with the aim of enlightening each other on issues to do with good oral health practices.

“It is sponsored by Teeth Savers International who have paid for the recording of Tikonzereni Mkamwamo poem, and a video on the same. We have come up with it having seen how issues to do with oral health are rarely discussed yet they affect many people,” said Chiwamba.

He added that the main aim of the campaign is to see people having an increased knowledge on oral health and in turn practice good oral health practices.

According to Chiwamba, the campaign is using poetry and social media posts to reach people.

“First and foremost, we will use poetry, both audio and video to reach them. Further the messages will be sent via social media platforms,” he said.

He further advised people to take care of their teeth stressing failure to do so can cause serious health problems.

“Not taking care of your mouth and teeth is a serious problem. Firstly, it puts one on a risk for bad breath which is an embarrassment on its own. Secondly, treating diseases that arise due to not following healthy oral lifestyles is more expensive than prevention,” he said.

The Malawian poet said the poem “Tikonzereni Mkamwamo” is asking all people to make sure that they brush their teeth and that if they can, they should see a dentist regularly.

The poem will be released on 10th October, 2019.