Mtambo praises protesters

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) chairperson has commended protesters for always showing up in huge numbers for the Anti-Jane Ansah demonstrations.

The protesters have today stormed the streets of Lilongwe for the fourth day of demonstrations this week as they continue to push for the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah.

Speaking at the start of the protests today, Mtambo whose organisation leads the protests urged protesters to march peacefully without destroying people’s property.

He also commended them for continuing to show up for the demonstrations and assured them that their demands will be met soon.

Apart from calling for the fall of Ansah, the HRDC leader also warned Members of Parliament against confirming the appointment of Inspector General of Police Duncan Mwapasa.

The HRDC leader accused the police boss of working for the Democratic Progressive Party administration and not Malawians.

“Malawians do not want Mwapasa as their IG. They do not want enemies of progress,” said Mtambo.

According to the HRDC chairperson, the next demonstrations will be held in Blantyre and Mzuzu.

He expressed hope that protests in other cities will also be peaceful.

This week’s demonstrations started on Tuesday. The protesters want Ansah to resign saying she mismanaged the May 21 presidential elections.