Warder arrested for smuggling 60 SIM cards into prison

Police in Zomba have arrested a prison officer at Zomba Central Prison for smuggling 60 Airtel SIM cards into Prison cells.

The suspect Steven Ching’anda aged 35, connived with one of the prisoners Goodson Mandala to smuggle the SIM cards into the Prison cells.

The information got into the ears of the Police who immediately instituted investigations that led to the arrest of the suspect on 25th September, 2019 and recovery of the SIM cards that were already in the hands of the convict.

The investigations also revealed that all the 60 SIM cards were registered using one National Identity Card in the name of Jafali Khupula by the wife to the prisoner.

The woman later surrendered the SIM cards to the prison officer to deliver to her husband.

Meanwhile, Police in the district are still investigating the matter to uncover the aim behind the syndicate.

The prison warder is likely to answer a case of introduction of prohibited articles into Prison and abuse of office.

Steven Ching’anda comes from Jeze village, Traditional Authority Mponda in the district of Mangochi and is currently remanded to Prison.