Malawian crushed to death in Moz after sleeping under truck

A Malawian truck driver has been crushed to death in Mozambique after sleeping under a parked truck.

According to Mwanza border publicist Pasqually Zulu, the deceased has been identified as Khatimu Anafi.

The victim left Malawi on Tuesday evening heading to South Africa.

Zulu said whilst in transit, Anafi opted to sleep at Mussacana trading centre in Mozambique with plans to proceed on Wednesday morning.

He was, however, afraid that the battery of his truck will be stolen so he slept outside his cargo truck together with other truck drivers who had also parked their trucks at the same site.

Due to rain showers which hit the area, Anafi slept under another parked truck close to rear trailer tyres so that he could ably see any person who would want to steal from his truck.

On Wednesday, morning upon realising that all the other trucks had left and it was only Anafi’s truck remaining, some people at the trading center approached the truck to see what was wrong and it was when he was found dead with his head crushed.

Meanwhile, efforts are still underway by Mozambican security personnel to identify the details of both the truck and the driver who killed Anafi.

According to Mwanza border officials, the remains of Anafi were taken to Mwanza District Hospital on Wednesday.

Anafi came from Kassim Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chowe in Mangochi district.

In a related development, a Bus with Malawians on board was also involved in an accident on Wednesday morning in Mozambique.

Unconfirmed reports sourced by this publication indicates that one passenger died on the spot while several others sustained injuries.

Meanwhile, Mwanza border authorities have said that they are still investigating on the actual cause of the accident and whereabouts of the victims.