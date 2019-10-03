I have seen Jesus. He is very tall – Prophet TB Joshua

…He replaced my heart with the bible

Prophet T.B. Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) claims he has seen Jesus Christ.

The Nigeria televangelist delivered this spine-chilling revelation in a rare clip that has been shared on his Emmanuel TV’s official YouTube channel.

He says Jesus was among several prophets and apostles who the Nigerian pastor was able to recognize their faces.

“I saw the apostles and prophets of old with someone whose head I could not see because He was tall to the heaven and suspended, which I believe was our Lord, Jesus Christ sitting in their midst. I also saw myself in their midst” claims prophet TB Joshua.

He says Jesus’ well-known disciple, Simon Peter, was among the apostles and that Prophet Moses who led the Israelites out of Egypt was also amidst the prophets and apostles.

“After a while, I saw a hand of the same tall man; I could not behold His face, which was glittering with an unimaginable light, tall to the high heavens and suspended in the air. But other apostles I could see their faces, particularly Apostles Peter and Paul, Prophets Moses, Elijah and others. Their names were boldly written on their chests” says TB Joshua in the clip.

He says Jesus revealed himself as God to the Nigerian televangelist who is arguably Africa’s most popular and sought after pastor. He says Jesus offered to reveal himself through T.B. Joshua

“I heard a voice saying, ‘I am your God; I am giving you a divine commission to go and carry out the work of the Heavenly Father’. I could not see His head but He said: ‘I am the Lord your God who was and who is – Jesus Christ. I would show you the wonderful ways and reveal myself through you, in teaching, preaching, miracles, signs and wonders for the salvation of souls’”.

T.B Joshua is considered one of the top 5 richest self-acclaimed prophets and men of God across the continent. He has opened branches of his SCOAN in different countries. His Emmanuel TV is one of the most watched religious channels world over.