APM promotes two Malawi army soldiers

President Peter Mutharika has promoted two Malawi military officers who went missing last year in the Democratic Republic of Congo but later managed to return to camp.

The two are Corporal George Salimu and Lance Corporal Gift Tatani Nkhoma.

Mutharika who is also Commander In-chief of the MDF has promoted Corporal Salimu to Staff Sergeant and Lance Corporal Nkhoma to Sergeant.

The two were among five Malawi peacekeepers who went missing in November last year when they were engaged in an operation in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Three of the five returned to camp while two are still missing. Six other Malawians soldier died during the operation.

Mutharika hailed the soldiers when he met them at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe on Wednesday.

“These are the symbols of courage and heroism. And we would like to honour them today. They are the symbols of peace that we all love as a country,” he said.

The Malawi leader also commended MDF soldiers for performing exceptionally well in peacekeeping wherever they have been saying they have proven to be professional, dedicated and effective.

He added that two United Nations Secretary Generals have told him that Malawi Defence Forces are the best in peace-keeping.

“I am proud that we have a patriotic military that is ready to defend peace in this country and elsewhere. This patriotic defense for peace is seen everywhere,” Mutharika said.