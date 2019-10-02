Mhone takes Vuwa, MEC to Supreme Court

People’s Party politician Raphael Mhone has appealed to the Supreme Court against a Mzuzu High Court judgement that upheld Symon Vuwa Kaunda’s victory in Nkhatabay Central parliamentary elections.

Yesterday, Mhone filed a Notice of Appeal at the Malawi Supreme Court in which he expresses his dissatisfaction with the lower court’s ruling.

“Take notice that the appellant being dissatisfied with the judgement of the High Court delivered by Honorable Justice Ligowe doth appeal against the whole of the judgment to the Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal,” reads part of the notice filed by Mhone’s lawyers Racane Associates.

In May, The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) declared Democratic Progressive Party’s Kaunda winner of the elections with 6,418 votes against close competitor Mhone’s 6,412.

Mhone challenged Vuwa’s election arguing that there were irregularities that affected the outcome.

High Court Judge Thomson Ligowe last month threw away the petition by Mhone saying there was no sufficient evidence that monitors were barred from signing result sheets and that votes in some centres were changed in Kaunda’s favour.

Ligowe also dismissed Mhone’s claims that beating of monitors on polling day affected the results.