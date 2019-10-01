The sight saver: Watch Prophet TB Joshua’s prayer which is healing people

Do you use spectacles? Do you have visual impairment? Are you or any of your relatives bedridden?

If you answered yes to any of these questions, then this payer by Prophet T.B. Joshua could be all that you need for your miracle healing.

This is according to a woman named Helena Mbanga from Tanzania who was diagnosed with a vision and has been dependent on visual aid for the past 20 years,

“I could not read or write anything without using spectacles for over 20 years! As a teacher, I had a difficult time in preparing notes and marking my books and exams. On trying to get a remedy for my problem, I visited the eye specialist back in 1995 and was told to change my spectacles after every three years” Ms Mbanga shared her story.

She says T.B. Joshua healed her after watching Emmanuel TV. She did not need to visit the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN).

“It was purely by grace that I discovered Emmanuel TV. I stayed glued to it after seeing the wonderful works of our Lord Jesus Christ. To the glory of God, I received my healing by simply praying along with Prophet TB Joshua on Emmanuel TV. Something miraculous happened to me”.

After receiving her miracle healing, Mbanga claims that she is able to read even her Bible without using her glasses.

“After that prayer, I was able to read what was displayed on the television and when I took my phone, I was able to read my messages without using spectacles. I could even read my Bible without them. I can now read and write anything without using the spectacles to the Glory of GOD” she posted on Emmanuel TV portal for testimonies.

She said her healing has also changed her “spiritual life”.

“Now, I am even more closer to GOD” she claims.