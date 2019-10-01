Malawi Police fire teargas at protesters

Police officers on Tuesday morning used teargas to disperse anti-Jane Ansah protesters who had gathered at community ground in Lilongwe to start marching.

The law enforcers wanted to stop demonstrators from marching in the city.

However, the protesters regrouped and marched to Parliament Building while carrying placards with messages against Jane Ansah, the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson whom they say should step down.

Speaking with reporters, Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) National Chairperson Timothy Mtambo expressed concern over the conduct of the police officers saying that it’s clear that the security providers do not want to cooperate with Malawians.

He added that the conduct is contrary to President Peter Mutharika’s statement at the United Nations General Assembly where the Malawi leader blamed opposition parties for post-election violence.

“Now our message is that the international community cannot afford to continue keeping quiet when a leader would go to UNGA and lie before the world accusing people who are peaceful and leaving his own boys tormenting people,” he said.

Mtambo further said that the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) should be aware that leadership is not killing and threatening people and that they have hope in Malawi Defence Force not Malawi Police Service.

He then added that that the grouping is planning to shut down borders across the country saying they will never get tired until they have a better Malawi.

The HRDC wants Ansah to resign saying she failed to manage the May 21 elections.

This week’s demonstrations are expected to end on Friday.