16 bicycle taxi operators nabbed over protests in Kasungu

Police in Kasungu have arrested 16 bicycle taxi operators accused of being involved in criminal activities during the fracas that erupted on Friday in the district.

Twelve have been arrested for breaking into shops where they stole various items which police have managed to recover. The other four have been arrested for inciting violence.

On Friday, September 27, a group of bicycle taxi operators went on rampage that saw the office of Municipal Council and other properties being damaged.

The group was protesting against a monthly tax fee they are supposed to be paying.

Speaking to Malawi24, Kasungu police station public relations officer, Inspector Harry Namwaza said as there was a running battle between these kabaza operators and the police, some took advantage of the situation to break into some shops where they stole various items.

According to Namwaza, after gathering intelligence and successful immediate enquiries, police have managed to arrest the suspects in question who are now behind bars.

The twelve suspects who have been arrested for breaking and looting into the shops are identified as Paul Phillip, 19, from Chitete village, traditional authority Kaomba in Kasungu district; Ackim Buleya, 26 from Mbeta village, traditional authority Mwase in Kasungu district; Geoffrey Mashalubu, 27 from Muluwezi village, traditional authority Nkhulambe in Phalombe district.

Others are Charles Nkhoma, 18, Bua Nkhoma, 47, Evance Robert, 20, Alli Idriss, 16, Gabriel Chikundu, 15, Chisalo Mangame, 17, Chifuniro Mangame 17, Adamu Chilumpha, 26, Gift Nkhoma, 21, all from Chimbuna village, traditional authority Kaomba in Kasungu district.

The four who have been arrested for inciting violence are Steve Mwale aged 22 from Kachingwe village, traditional authority Mwase in Kasungu district, Frank Matias, 25 from Juma village, traditional authority Mwase in Kasungu district, Majidu Layman, 25 from Kaomba in Kasungu district and Jailosi Nyamulani, 22 from Chiteyeye village, traditional authority Kaomba in Kasungu district.

Namwaza has since indicated that police investigations are still underway to arrest more suspects.