Behold, Binton the Park Ranger

It never rains but pours for Mutharika’s minister Binton Kuntsaira.

After pulling a big jacket fiasco at the United Nations summit in New York which went viral, Kuntsaira has grabbed the international headlines once again.

Kuntsaira who is the minister of Natural Resources led the entourage that hosted Prince Harry at Liwonde National Park on Monday, September.

However, a UK newspaper in reporting on the visit caught Kuntsaira in an offside position and referred to him as a ranger instead of a minister.