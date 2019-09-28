Mkanda scores two as Wanderers beat Mzuni

Super League leaders Be Forward Wanderers came from behind to beat Mzuni FC 2-1 at Mzuzu Stadium on Saturday.

Mzuni took the lead in the 8th minutes after Collen Nkhulambe headed home a free kick taken by Gift Kasambala near the corner flag.

Wanderers equalized through Zicco Mkanda in the 28th minute with the first half ending 1-1.

Ten minutes after the break, the Nomads took the lead. A Mzuni defender handled the ball in the box and referee Mike Misinjo pointed to the spot. Mkanda scored from the penalty to make it 2-1.

The Nomads managed to hold on to their lead till the end of the match.

Speaking after the game, Nomads coach Bob Mpinganjira said they didn’t play their usual game due to the condition of the ground.

“We didn’t play our usual game today because of the ground condition you can see it’s bumpy,” said Mpinganjira.

Mzuni coach Gilbert Chirwa criticized the referee for awarding the visitors a penalty.

“The referee’s decision for the second goal was not right,” said Chirwa.

Following the win, Wanderers have 43 points. They are two points ahead of Nyasa Big Bullets who beat Dwangwa United 4-1 this afternoon.

Mzuni are on position 13 with 19 points.

On Sunday, Be Forward Wanderers will wind up their Northern tour by playing Moyale Barracks at Mzuzu Stadium.