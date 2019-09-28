Like Papa like Son: Bushiri’s horny pastor masturbates on camera

Major horny!

Images are circulating on social media showing Prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s pastor and spiritual son masturbating on camera.

Paul Banda is reportedly a senior pastor of Prophet Bushiri’s Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church branch for Giyani, the north-eastern city in the Limpopo province of South Africa.

Also known as the Archbishop of Limpopo, Banda has on the past won several ECG awards that Bushiri hands out to ‘performing’ pastors.

It alleged on social media that Banda who could not tame his libido was having webcam sex with a congregant.

However, the woman Pastor Banda was having webcam sex with is said to have leaked the clips because the pastor ‘failed’ to fulfill what they had agreed.

However, Banda downplayed the allegations in a statement saying he usually has virtual sex with his ‘young’ wife being “a young couple still enjoying the days of our youth”.

He claims the clips were leaked by a hacker who had stolen his wife’s phone when she was on a vacation with other ECG women.

Paul Banda has now apologized to his spiritual father Prophet Shepherd Bushiri who was earlier this year also caught up in a similar scandal.

Sandra Andu Ntonya, a sex worker in the UK, accused Bushiri of having web-cam sex with another Malawian woman based in Ireland called Asheren Enless Masambo.

Major 1 was also sued in Malawi for impregnating a young lady in the northern city of Mzuzu during the early stages of his ‘ministry’. It is alleged Bushiri bribed the young lady to abort.

She went against his wish and decided to keep the pregnancy.

Prophet Bushiri who media reports in South Africa claim to have privately admitted that the now 7-year old young girl is his daughter denies all allegations.

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports indicate that Pastor Banda who in the past faced accusations of raping a 14 year old child will this coming Monday appear before the ECG disciplinary committee.