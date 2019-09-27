Some countries use poverty to control other nations – Mutharika

Malawi President, Peter Mutharika, has said some United Nations member states of use poverty to control people of other countries.

The Malawi leader said this in his address at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in the United States on Thursday.

Mutharika told leaders that the world has enough resources to end poverty, send every child to school, slow down climate change and save the planet.

He, however, noted that that only one percent of the world controls ninety-nine percent of all resources and it is that group that makes real decisions.

According to Mutharika, the global inequality in decision-making undermines the United Nations’ ability to make the world a better place.

“Poverty eradication remains an elusive objective in Sustainable Development Goals. Unfortunately, for some countries in this Assembly, poverty is a leverage for controlling other human beings of other places,” he said.

The Malawi leader told the assembly that many people of the world who are struggling in poverty are hard-working individuals. He added that leaders in developing countries also wish their people well and strive with the best intentions to improve lives of their people.

He gave the example of Africa which he said is not poor by the will of its people.

“This is the continent that has suffered the worst history of exploitation from slavery, through colonialism to the aid regime of the last sixty years.

“History knows us! We have built empires and cities of the West with our blood, sweat and minerals. Africa has given more resources to the developed world, much more than we ever receive in aid or any rhetoric of philanthropy,” Mutharika said.

The president warned the world leaders that the rising population of youth trapped in poverty is a danger to the world because poverty is a breeding ground for radicalization in Africa.

“This is one reason we must collectively act on poverty, and act swiftly. Here is a reason we must empower the youth as a common front of humanity. We can save the world by empowering the youth and educating the child,” he said.

He then urged members to re-examine the underlying causes of poverty and take concrete measures to address them with speed.

In his speech, Mutharika also pushed for the inclusion of African countries in decision making at the United Nations Security Council.

He said the UN should increase the number of Permanent Seats with Veto Powers and make the UN Security Council a true representation of all the UN Member States.

“Africa must be on the Security Council. We cannot ignore and marginalize an entire Continent of 1.3 billion people.

“It is a mockery that we meet to galvanize multilateral efforts while we marginalise and repress other Member States,” Mutharika said.

He added that Africa will never relent on this position saying a few nations should not be allowed to monopolise power in the Security Council and make the United Nations look like an undemocratic organization.