MCP wants to start civil war, ethnic cleansing in Malawi – Mutharika tells UNGA

President Peter Mutharika addressed the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) last night where he accused the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) of demonstrating a desire for civil war and ethnic cleansing.

Mutharika said MCP waged a vicious campaign of violence after the May 21 elections in which the party’s candidate Lazarus Chakwera came second with Mutharika emerging victorious.

The Malawi leader claimed that the elections were free, fair and credible but the opposition, led by Malawi Congress Party, decided not to accept the “credible election.”

He added that the party supported post-election demonstrations with the aim of waging a vicious campaign of violence.

“Their violence betrayed a desire for ethnic cleansing, a desire for civil war, an attempt to demolish the economy and to make Malawi an ungovernable state of lawlessness,” Mutharika said.

According to the Malawi leader, his ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) saved Malawi by responding with peaceful resistance and insisted on the rule of law.

“We fought violence with peace; and fought hate with love. This is what saved Malawi from degenerating into chaos,” he said.

Mutharika then assured the delegates that Malawi is still a peaceful and stable country as well as a beautiful destination for tourists and investors.

Since June, opposition parties have been joining protests organized by the Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC).

The HRDC wants Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah to resign due to irregularities in the May elections.