MACRA geared to improve access to radio stations

Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) says it will install transmitters to ensure Malawians in rural areas have access to broadcasting services.

This was said by MACRA Head Universal Service Emily Khamula Lungu on Thursday on the sidelines of a workshop on Digital Malawi Project.

Lungu said in some districts people have no access to certain radio stations due to lack of transmitters in the districts.

She added that as a way of alleviating the problem, MACRA is ready to support radio stations plant transmitters in some districts.

“We are going to come in when media operators have financial problems mainly in the areas where people have no access to media coverage and services, we are going to do research through mapping so that we identify easily the gaps and start the work,” she explained.

She went on to say that the research is going to be done in eight weeks and they will include three services which are broadcasting, postal and telecoms across the country.

In his remarks, Martin Koyabe, MACRA Manager, Technical Support and Consultancy Division, said that the aim of the program is to engage both the citizens and agencies such as network services providers to collaborate.

He added that they also want to make sure that the service providers have proper infrastructures, instruments and regulations for information communication technology.

MACRA conducted a two day workshop for media houses to share information about the digital project which was recommended by the Malawi Government.