Young Malawian recognized in Dubai

A Malawian man whose foundation is constructing a school in Nkhotakota has been recognized in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The man, Banonie Mwale aged 33, who works as an Assistant Manager at Atlantis the Palm in Dubai has been featured in the company’s videos showing how he is dedicated on the job and his commitment to help people in the country through his Banonie Mwale Foundation based in Nkhotakota district.

Mwale has stayed in UAE for nine years. He began working as Pool and Beach attendant, then got promoted to Coordinator in Guest Activities before another promotion to his current post as Assistant Manager three years ago.

He said it is a milestone for him to be featured in the documentary of the reputable Atlantis the Palm, particularly focusing on how he is contributing to the education sector in Malawi.

“I have been featured in two videos of the company. One is about my achievement at my company however my company mentioned about my foundation. The other one is about my foundation.”

“Atlantis the Palm is a big company but they do appreciate and recognize the things I am doing on the company and my foundation. In 2015, I was selected as runner up employee of the year out of 4000 staff at the company,” Banonie told Malawi24.

He said one of the core values of Atlantis the Palm is to develop passionate people and committed people through various training that they do offer and he can use the same approach to uplift others and himself.

Mwale attributed his success to his unique traits and promised to continue being dedicated on the job.

“I guess my character is unique that’s why the company recognized me. I am always committed and how I offer care to internal and external guests has also contributed to the recognition, I guess.”

“As far as they keep on fueling me I will keep on going and be part of driving force to their vision by applying the company core values,” he said.

Mwale told Malawi24 that he will use the knowledge to improve education in Malawi through his charitable foundation.

“I will apply the innovative skills to my school. I got connected to world known professors, teachers, IT experts among others. Some of these people are approachable and some of them they have allowed to become part of my organization.

“I have all the assurance that once the school is completed will starts implementing the ideas of these experts.” He said.

Mwale’s foundation provides education, health services among others to people of the northern part of Nkhotakota district.