US businessperson commends Mutharika for constructing technical colleges

A New York business tycoon has hailed President Peter Mutharika for constructing technical colleges in Malawi.

The businessperson, Thomas Barry, who is also President and Chief Executive Officer for Zephyr Management said this when he met Mutharika in the United States.

Speaking with the news site Mana interview after the meeting, Barry commended Mutharika for initiating community technical colleges and pledged his support towards the initiative.

“We discussed community technical colleges, job creation opportunities when one finishes technical colleges.

“One of the innovative ideas is both entrepreneurial and small businesses and what has to be done is bring training and start small new businesses in Malawi,” said Barry.

He added that it was important to promote community technical colleges to enable the youth start own businesses because most manufacturing and other companies employ graduates from other colleges and not technical colleges.

According to the businessperson, he hopes to bring entrepreneurial training to Malawi so that the youth are able to start their own businesses.

Barry’s Zephyr Management is a global emerging markets manager, specializing in the creation and management of highly focused private equity funds.

During their meeting, Mutharika and Barry also discussed business opportunities the company may bring to Malawi.

Mutharika’s administration has so far constructed 28 community technical colleges across Malawi and is expected to construct a community technical college in each constituency over the next five years.