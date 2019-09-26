Pastor impregnates girl child, and forces her to abort

Police in Lilongwe have arrested Pastor Steven Wingolo of Soul Savers Church for sexually abusing and impregnating a 17-year-old praise team girl child and forcing her to abort the pregnancy.

Confirming the arrest Wednesday, Kanengo Police Public Relations Officer Sub-Inspector Esther Mkwanda said the 39-year-old pastor who is the founder of the church is currently being kept at Maula Prison.

“It is true that Pastor Steven Wingolo is answering charges of procuring abortion and having sexual activity with a girl child contrary to section 160 (b).

“Wingolo appeared before Nkukula First Grade Magistrate Court on 24th September and was remanded to Maula Prison waiting for full trials.” confirmed Mkwanda.

A member of the church in Lilongwe’s Area 25, who sought anonymity, said the pastor had been sexually abusing the girl, a member of the praise team, since May, 2019.

He said in August this year, the girl realised that she was pregnant for the Pastor.

“The pastor gave her money to abort the pregnancy but was not well conducted; resulting in the girl’s poor health. He then took the girl to another hospital on 17th September without knowledge of her parents.

“After two days of admission, the hospital staff became suspicious and enquired more from the girl who revealed the whole scenario,” the source said.

The source further said the girl’s parents were later informed and they rushed to the hospital only to find the Pastor. who is the founder of the church, playing guardian to the sick girl, posing as her biological father.

The parents reported the matter to Kanengo Police leading to Wingolo’s arrest.

Wingolo (39) hails from Nchochoma Village in Traditional Authority Kamenyagwaza in Dedza District.

Source: Mana