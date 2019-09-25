Unrest in Blantyre: Protesters, DPP cadets clash

Anti-Jane Ansah protesters and ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) supporters this morning pelted stones at each other in Blantyre.

The incident happened at Chichiri Trade Fair Grounds as the protesters were marching along the Masauko Chipembere Highway.

The DPP supporters had converged at the gate of the trade fair grounds where Minister of Agriculture Kondwani Nankhumwa is set to officially open this year’s agriculture fair.

When the protesters arrived at the trade fair grounds, violence erupted. The two groups pelted stones at each other and some protesters were forced to seek refuge at The Polytechnic.

Police later arrived at the scene where they fired teargas to disperse the demonstrators.

The protesters want Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson Jane Ansah to resign accusing her of failing to stop irregularities in the May 21 elections. DPP leader Peter Mutharika was declared winner in the presidential elections.

Earlier this week, HRDC expressed their dismay to Electoral Commissions Forum for SADC countries (ECF-SADC) for holding an electoral conference in Malawi despite “irregularities” in the 2019 polls in the country.

Leaders of HRDC announced that they are to hold vigils at Mount Soche Hotel where ECF-SADC delegates are holding their conference.

HRDC has been holding demonstrations in Malawi demanding that MEC Chairperson Justice Ansah should resign following claims of election mismanagement.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General Kalekeni Kaphale has faulted the HRDC for holding the demos despite a court order that demanded that government of Malawi through his office and the HRDC must resolve on how the demonstration are to be conducted.