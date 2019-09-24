Mutharika pardons 88 prisoners

President Peter Mutharika has granted pardons to 88 prisoners as part of this year’s Independence celebrations.

In a statement dated 23 September, Secretary for the Ministry of Homeland Security Sam Madula said prisoners who have been released are those who were in jail for minor offences and have demonstrated good behavioural reform.

“The pardon of the 88 prisoners by His Excellency the President is an act of mercy during this year’s independence day celebrations,” Madula said.

Malawi celebrates its independence on 6 July every year. The president usually grants full pardons to prisoners as part of celebrations for independence.

In January this year, Mutharika also pardoned 283 prisoners as part of celebrations for the Christmas season.