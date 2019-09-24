Ansah says she has been working

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Justice Jane Ansah says she has been performing her duties over the past three months despite calls for her to step down.

In an interview with the local media on the sidelines of the Electoral Commissions Forum for SADC countries (ECF-SADC) conference on Monday, Ansah insisted that the protests against her continued stay in office have not distracted her from her duties.

When a journalist during the interview suggested that Ansah has not been working because she has not been seen public since May, the MEC chairperson responded that she does not perform her duties in public.

“I have been doing my work, because I don’t go to the press to tell you I am doing my work, when it’s necessary MEC invites you as you have been invited today because this is a public function,” Ansah said.

When asked where she has been working from, the MEC chairperson said from the office which is at MEC headquarters in Blantyre.

Since June this year, the Human Rights Defenders Coalition has been organising demonstrations demanding Ansah to resign.

The grouping together with opposition Malawi Congress Party and UTM accuse Ansah of mismanaging the May 21 elections.

Meanwhile, the HRDC has said it will march to Mount Soche Hotel on Wednesday to petition ECF-SADC general secretary and pressurize Ansah to step down.