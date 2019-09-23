Tay Grin allegedly arrested in South Africa for using fake Visa Card

Malawi’s renowned hip-hop artist Limbani Kalilani otherwise known as Tay Grin was allegedly arrested in South Africa at Sun City for using fake Visa Card to swipe for bills.

Tay Grin contested in the last elections for a parliamentary seat which he lost to Malawi Congress Party’s Alfred Jiya.

According to unconfirmed information from a source privy to the issue, the artist had been using the fake visa card for sometime now until he was caught in a luxurious Sun City alongside his friends having fun with South African women.

He was released on bail but will have to answer fraud charges in Pretoria’s crime court.

It is also reported that Tay Grin has been using the card each time he goes outside Malawi for extravagant life as well as funding his music videos.

When asked on these allegations, Tay Grin responded: “It’s fake news”.

Malawi24 is monitoring the issue in South Africa and will continue to give you updates.