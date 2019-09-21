Bullets hit three past Chitipa

Nyasa Big Bullets have beaten Savenda Chitipa United 3-0 in a Tnm Super League encounter played at Karonga Stadium today.

The Blantyre giants took the lead through Chiukepo Msowoya who capitalized on a mistake by a Chitipa defender in the 40th minute.

Five minutes later, Chimwemwe Idana doubled Bullets’ lead.

In the second half, Chitipa made a double substitution bringing in Bob Longwe and Elisha Nyirongo for Tinkhani Nyirenda and Shenton Banda.

However, Bullets could not be stopped as Hassan Kajoke found the back of the net in the 75th minute to make it 3-0.

Bullets now have 35 points and are second in the league while Chitipa are 12th with 20 points from 19 games.

Speaking during a post-match interview, Bullets coach Calisto Pasuwa said he told his boys not to give Chitipa room to play their usual game considering that the two sides drew in the first round game.

“My boys responded very well and we made it. Tomorrow we have another game and our aim is to go back to Blantyre with all points,” said Pasuwa.

Savenda Chitipa United team manager Watson Kabaghe accepted defeat saying they did not play well.

“But let me assure all supporters of Chitipa United that the team will remain in the Super League, no way Chitipa will be relegated, we still have more games ahead of us,” said Kabaghe.

On Sunday, Nyasa Big Bullets will play Karonga United at Karonga Stadium.