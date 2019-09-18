Police, Immigration and MRA start joint operations in Ntcheu

Officers from Ntcheu Police, Biriwiri Immigration Station and Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) have started conducting joint operations to enhance security along the border with Mozambique.

The three institutions seek to improve revenue collection and enhance information sharing amongest the three stakeholders.

On Monday, a strong contingent of officers from the three institutions invaded the district’s roads and other places with a mission to accomplish.

Masasa-Golomoti S127 road was the first to witness and experience the new arrangement where three government agencies teamed up for a purpose.

During the launch of the new initiative at Masasa-Golomoti road this morning, Ntcheu Police in charge, Senior Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Obrey Jones Nyirenda challenged officers on this errand to be result oriented.

Nyirenda, commended Immigration Officer in charge Superintendent Henry Mphadzula, and MRA Station Manager Mrs Racheal Kapsela, both of Biriwiri Border Post for their efforts in making this initiative a success.

The joint operation is an on-going thing that will see the Police, Immigration and the MRA in the district sharing resources.

This has been tipped to be a cost effective way of conducting business while focusing at achieving the intended objectives at the same time.

During the operation, a vehicle, Toyota Noah was impounded and is being suspected to have been smuggled into the country using uncharted routes.