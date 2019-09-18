Malawi protesters return to the streets  

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) is today holding demonstrations as the group continues to demand the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah.

Protesters have stormed the streets in Blantyre, Mzuzu and Lilongwe where there is heavy presence of police and Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers who are providing protection.

In Lilongwe, the soldiers this morning stopped protesters from using the planned route of passing through old town going to Area 18 roundabout and then to Parliament.

The protesters were told to use the Mchesi Road to go to Parliament.

Today’s protests are the first since a 14-day moratorium issued by the Supreme Court of Appeal against the demonstrations expired.

Meanwhile, the HRDC has urged demonstrators to keep calm, considering that there is still a case at The Supreme Court of Appeal concerning the post-election demonstrations.

The group’s vice chairperson Gift Trapence told the protesters that their conduct in today’s demonstrations will have an impact on the case.

The HRDC wants Ansah and other MEC commissioners to resign over their handling of the May 21 presidential elections.