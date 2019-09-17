FISD Challenge cup unveiling, draw tomorrow

The 2019 FISD Challenge Cup will be unveiled on Wednesday September 18, at the Mpira Village in Blantyre.

FAM Competitions and Communications Director Gomezgani Zakazaka said the highlights of the event will be the announcement of the competition’s package and the draw.

“Since 2016 our sponsors have been surprising us with a new package at the beginning of every season.

“As you remember the FISD Challenge Cup winner’s prize money is the biggest in Malawi football, so we expect more surprises on Wednesday,” said Zakazaka.

He added that the competition’s format has changed as districts teams will not participate this year.

“The Cup will be participated by 16 Super League teams and 8 Regional League Premier Division teams comprising of the top three teams in the SRFL and CRFL and top two teams in the NRFL as of the respective league’s first round log tables,” he said.

The Cup will be played on knockout basis starting from the Preliminary round involving the Eight Regional League teams and Eight Super League teams that finished from position 9 to 16 at the end of the 2019 Season First round.

The top eight teams in the Super League as at the end of the 2019 First round will be exempted from the Preliminary Round.

The exempted Super League teams will be joined by the eight winners of the Preliminary round matches in the Round of 16 draw. The exempted teams will be seeded and be put in one pot while the other eight teams will be in another pot.

Qualified Teams

Regional Leagues teams

South: Red Lions, Sable Farming, Hangover.

Centre: Airborne Rangers, Mafco and Silver Strikers Reserves.

North: Baka City, Ekwendeni Hammers.

Super League Teams

On Bye: Befoward Wanderers, Kamuzu Barracks, Nyasa Big Bullets, Silver Strikers, Blue Eagles, TN Stars, Civil Sporting Club, Mighty Tigers FC

To start from preliminary: Moyale, Mzuni, Karonga United, Savenda Chitipa United, Ntopwa, Masters Security, Mlatho Mponela, Dwangwa United.